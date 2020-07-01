Hopkins Co. daycare under quarantine after child tests positive with COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - City health officials provided an update on their uptick in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
According to the Hopkins County Health Department, the city of Madisonville discovered 28 new COVID-19 cases since June 15, and city leaders are still waiting on 50 test results.
County health officials also announced that a local daycare went into quarantine on Wednesday.
Hopkins County Public Health Director Denise Beach tells 14 News that a child at a daycare has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined, along with some staff and other children from the facility.
Beach also stresses the importance of answering the questions of contact tracers who may reach out to you.
“We’ve had a few people just say they didn’t really want to tell us where they worked or anything, and it is a legal requirement for you to share your information with the contact tracer from the epidemiology group at the health department,” Beach said. “Fortunately in Hopkins County, we’ve had such great success with doing this and we’re able to slow the curve earlier, and people have been very responsive and very kind to us, and we appreciate it very much.”
During their Facebook Live update on Wednesday, Mayor Kevin Cotton and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield urged the importance of young people being cautious of wearing masks and continuing to socially distance.
Officials say although young people may not be as susceptible to the virus, they can still pass it on to those at higher risk.
