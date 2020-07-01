Health officials provide insight behind COVID-19 uptick in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An uptick of COVID-19 cases have occurred in Gibson County, and health officials are informing the public of why this is happening.
According to the Gibson County Health Department, this spike in cases is from people who have traveled to hot spots down south.
Gibson County Public Health Nurse Diane Hornby says people are coming back from vacation, they will go to work for a few days and then start feeling sick. They get tested and find out they are positive for COVID-19, exposing family members and co-workers to the disease, who are potentially also showing up positive for coronavirus.
“We can recommend that people do these things - social distance, not have big gatherings of people - but unfortunately, people are tired of being cooped up, and so they’re not really adhering to our recommendations,” Hornby said. “And so that’s the hardest thing to get people to understand - we’re doing this for the benefit of the whole community.”
Hornby says the increase in cases is also due to activities opening up, people not social distancing and not wearing their mask. That’s why the health department is strongly recommending that people wear their masks and social distance.
Hornby also says if the state counties continue to see an increase in cases, then restrictions may go back into place.
