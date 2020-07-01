Gibson Co. Commissioners rescind fireworks ordinance, reverts back to state law

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the county’s newly passed fireworks ordinance.
“I’m for fireworks, but the time frames need to be enforced,” one meeting attendee said.
“The whole county should not be punished just because of this one incident, which seems like that’s where it’s all coming from,” another meeting attendee said.
This ordinance, which was set to start on Thursday, included strict rules regarding setting off fireworks.
However, the Gibson County Commissioners voted to rescind the ordinance, going back to Indiana’s current fireworks laws.
“I’m very disappointed that they rescinded it,” a resident from Fort Branch said. “They say that they have rights. Well, I think we have rights too, and they’re invading our privacy by setting off these fireworks and not allowing us to get a peaceful evening.”
Click here for a closer look at Indiana’s fireworks laws.
