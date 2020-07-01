EVPL reopening 4 locations next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four branches of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will open to the public next week.
According to a press release sent on Wednesday, EVPL officials say the McCollough, North Park, Oaklyn and Red Bank branches will open on Monday, July 6. These locations will be joined by a computer lab placed in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central.
These branches will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors can expect a number of health and safety restrictions. Here’s a list of the new COVID-19 guidelines that guests need to follow:
- All library users are encouraged to wear a face cover. Masks will be available for library users.
- Library users experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are asked to not enter EVPL premises.
- Social distancing should be maintained.
- All printing must be picked up at the service desk.
- Toys, games, and puzzles will not be available.
- Multi-use print publications, including newspapers and magazines, will not be available at this time.
- Water fountains have been disabled. However, bottle-filling stations are being installed at all EVPL locations.
- Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available, and buildings will be routinely cleaned by EVPL staff.
- Materials must be returned to exterior drop boxes and will be quarantined for 72 hours before proper cleaning.
