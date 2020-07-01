Ellis Park prepared with COVID-19 protocol as Opening Day quickly approaches

“Things are going to be different here,” Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman said. “I know a lot of people are still hoping to come here and get that state fair atmosphere that Ellis Park is known for. But if you show up looking just to come and sit in the grandstands, we’re not going to be able to accommodate you. If you’re thinking of bringing a lawn chair, and going and sitting on the lawn, we’re not going to allow that either. We have masks available for our guests. We encourage all our guests to wear their masks.”