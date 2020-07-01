Ellis Park prepared with COVID-19 protocol as Opening Day quickly approaches

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Thursday is opening day at Ellis Park, and fans planning to attend in person need to be aware of many changes at the track due to COVID-19.
Most importantly, there is no general admission. Spectators must call ahead for a reservation.
Fans will be seated in the Clubhouse, Terrace Lounge and the Sky Theatre.
All fans will be asked for their name and phone number to help with contact tracing. Everyone will also have their temperature taken upon entry and will be given a wristband to prove clearance.
“Things are going to be different here,” Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman said. “I know a lot of people are still hoping to come here and get that state fair atmosphere that Ellis Park is known for. But if you show up looking just to come and sit in the grandstands, we’re not going to be able to accommodate you. If you’re thinking of bringing a lawn chair, and going and sitting on the lawn, we’re not going to allow that either. We have masks available for our guests. We encourage all our guests to wear their masks.”
The only people allowed down by the track will be employees, media, jockeys, horse owners and trainers.
For those betting, that will only be available inside the game room.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.