Assisted living facility provides hug stations for families

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Now that some visitor restrictions are being lifted at assisted living homes in Kentucky, an employee at the Paragon of Madisonville came up with a creative way for families to feel the touch of their loved ones again.
”Oh my gosh, just flooded with emotions to finally get to hug her, touch her, feel her,” Trish Wyatt, the daughter of a resident at Paragon of Madisonville said. “I’ve missed those hugs and touches.”
Wyatt used to visit her mom up to five times a week, but that came to an abrupt stop once COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow visitors through the doors anymore.
”The last time I was able to physically touch her and to go into the facility and visit was in March, when all of this occurred,” Wyatt said. “And that was just the last time I was able to touch her.”
As a mother, Sandra McGary says it’s been an adjustment, not being able to see or hug her children has been emotional.
”It’s been difficult,” McGary, a resident at Paragon of Madisonville said. “I have a son in Indiana, I haven’t been able to see him either. I’ve just missed her so much.”
However, as visitor restrictions were being lifted, Maria Lee scrolled through the internet and found the perfect opportunity for families.
”Somebody posted a video about making a hug station in their doorway,” Lee, the Co-Founder and Director at Paragon of Madisonville said. “They just covered their front door with plastic, poked some holes in it to make some plastic sleeves. And it seemed like a wonderful idea for our families and residents to have that hug again.”
”You don’t realize something until you don’t get to do it sometimes,” Wyatt said. “It’s made every moment that much more special.”
The assisted living facility is allowing families to make appointments with their loved ones in order to visit and give them hugs through the hug station.
