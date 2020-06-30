Vote possible Tuesday on Daviess Co. Confederate monument

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court could make a vote on the Confederate monument Tuesday night.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Daviess County Courthouse. We’re told only essential people are allowed at the meeting because of the pandemic.
It will be streamed online, and you’ll be able to watch it live here.
The topic is the eighth item on the agenda.
The Owensboro NAACP proposed the removal of the Confederate monument off of the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
Judge Executive Al Mattingly says if they vote to move the statue, he suspects it will be moved to a location on HWY 431 owned by The Daughters of the Confederacy.
