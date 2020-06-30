Tri-County YMCA is set to expand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand will soon offer new ways of keeping the community healthy.
Construction is underway on a new 11,000-foot expansion.
We’re told half of that space will be used for free weights and treadmills. The other half will be used for new fitness programs and activities. YMCA CEO Mike Steffe tells us this is going to help with the quality of life in the Tri-County area.
“Definitely going to help with the overall quality of life in the area. We receive visitors for all over the Tri-County area Dubois, Perry and Spencer County,” Steffe said. “We have seen a lot of people make great gains, and we really try to have something for people of all ages.”
Staff at the Tri-County YMCA tell us they hope to open by March of next year.
