Still no full results a week after Kentucky’s primary

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A week ago, voters across Kentucky cast ballots in the primary. Henderson election officials say they saw a large increase in absentee ballots, many of them came back right at the deadline.
It continues to be a tight race for the Democratic nomination for senator.
As of Tuesday morning, all of the results are still not in. However, the race between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker went from 79 percent to 81 percent overnight. Those additional votes pushed McGrath into the lead.
On Monday, we reported that Booker was Leading the poll with 43 percent of the vote while McGrath was at 41 percent.
On Tuesday, the results switched to show the McGrath is now leading with 43 percent while Bookers holds 41 percent of the votes.
They’re both looking to try and unseat incumbent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November.
On Monday, we checked in with the Henderson County Clerks Office. They reported seeing triple the amount of absentee ballots they normally see due to COVID-19.
They tell us a group of about eight workers, four from the democratic and four from the republican parties, have been working for over a month to get all of the absentee ballots counted.
The clerk tells us the process of counting absentee ballots involves many steps to ensure the count is accurate.
“The signature on the outside of the envelope is checked and compared against the application signature and or the voter registration signature,” Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner said. “There’s an inner envelope and that’s removed from the outer. There’s actually a flap that the voter has to sign as well and that’s removed at that station. Then what goes to the third station is actually just an envelope, it’s called the secrecy envelope. There’s no information identifying the voter on it at all.”
As for the results on Henderson’s Municipal Primary Election for city commissioners, the clerk tells us they expect those results to be in around 9 or 10 this morning.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.