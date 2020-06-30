Still no full results a week after Kentucky’s primary

“The signature on the outside of the envelope is checked and compared against the application signature and or the voter registration signature,” Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner said. “There’s an inner envelope and that’s removed from the outer. There’s actually a flap that the voter has to sign as well and that’s removed at that station. Then what goes to the third station is actually just an envelope, it’s called the secrecy envelope. There’s no information identifying the voter on it at all.”