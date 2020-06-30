State of the Chamber after reopening from COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday, the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce held a virtual State of the Chamber meeting to update how businesses and the community were impacted by the coronavirus.
Back in March, the Chamber set their website up to be a business portal to help both local businesses and the community.
For businesses, it was used to find out where to get proper PPE, how to define “essential worker” and the website was even used as a place for local businesses to hire furloughed and laid-off workers in need of employment.
Some numbers that came out of the meeting:
6,914 # of restaurant take-out/delivery website pageviews in March
431 # of business owners participating in virtual town hall meetings
834 # of survey respondents
94 # of small businesses highlighted in 14 News’ Serving the Tri-State segment
2,757 # of member support calls in March, April, May
$6.3M Disaster-related capital funding approved thru SW Indiana SBDC
307 # of businesses listed on swinchamber.com as resources
As Indiana is slated to move into Stage 5 of Governor Holcomb’s re-opening plan on July 4, the Chamber stressed the importance of safety for local businesses as re-opening moves ahead.
“We as a business community have some very specific responsibilities,” said Chamber CEO & President, Tara Barney. “One is to continue to be as diligent as we can possibly be about safe operating practices, following the guidance and protocols, not being overly casual. Everyone has to make our own decisions in this space but as a collection of business and civic leaders I think we all have an opportunity to lead certainly with our employees, our staff and our customers.”
The Chamber said it plans to continue to remain in constant contact with local businesses in the form of webinars and town hall meetings in order to assess how the re-opening process is going and how to better allocate resources.
