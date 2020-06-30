Several new laws go into effect across Indiana Wednesday

INDIANA (WFIE) - A handful of new laws go into effect across Indiana Wednesday.
Some of the bigger laws include the new hands-free driving law we told you about earlier this week. If you’re caught driving with your phone in your hand, except if you are on call, you could face a $500 fine.
The legal age to buy or possess tobacco products and e-cigarettes will go from 18 to 21 -matching a national ruling from the USDA.
Moving into classrooms, teachers in Indiana will no longer be evaluated on student test scores.
The water being pumped into schools must now be tested for lead.
