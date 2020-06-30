Perry Co. has 9th COVID-19 death; All but 2 local Indiana counties have new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 45,594 total confirmed positive cases and 2,448 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 45,228 total confirmed positive cases and 2,432 deaths.
The Perry County Health Department says another long term care facility resident died Monday. That’s the county’s ninth COVID-19 related death.
Perry County is also reporting one new coronavirus case at the Oakwood Health facility. The county total is now 121.
The state map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Posey County, and five new cases in Gibson County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 413 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 260 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 196 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 121 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 32 cases
- Gibson Co. - 41 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 30 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
