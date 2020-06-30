Owensboro Humane Society concerned about city firework show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro remains one of the few places you will still see fireworks across the Tri-State. As the city prepares for this Friday’s celebration, officials with the Humane Society say one of the sites may be a problem.
The city of Owensboro will be launching fireworks from eight different locations throughout the city. One of those spots being Thompson-Berry Park.
Officials with the Humane Society say they’re worried for the cats, dogs, and horses housed at the shelter.
“I look out the window and there’s Thompson-Berry Park and it’s a beautiful setting and I absolutely understand why they chose that particular setting, but I don’t think that they realized or understood how close we are,” said Cindy Davis, office manager for the Owensboro Humane Society.
Davis says Thompson Berry Park falls just a few hundred yards from their facility.
“I couldn’t believe that they would even consider having fireworks this close to this many animals,” said Davis.
City officials say each site was picked according to whether or not it met state and federal guidelines.
“Based on the federal and state guidelines for a professional pyrotechnic show, there’s a lot of restrictions in place of spacing of where you can do things,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public events for the city of Owensboro.
Ross says Thompson-Berry Berry Parks fits nicely into all of those requirements.
“It’s right in the middle of a huge neighborhood, you know that’s surrounded on almost every side, so it’s great from a residential standpoint, but obviously we realize that some folks have got a concern with that with the animals so we’re seeing if there’s another option,” said Ross.
In the meantime, over at the humane society, they say they’re prepping their animals.
“So many of them have such a bad history and we do everything we can to make sure that their life changes when they reach here, and it would just be a huge relief for them to move all of the fireworks,” said Davis.
City officials say they’re looking at potentially changing the location. They say by the end of the day Wednesday they should know if there’s another place they can relocate the fireworks.
