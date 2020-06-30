New Deaconess clinic on Green River Rd. set to open Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Clinic S. Green River Road is set to open its doors to patients on Wednesday, officials say.
The new facility is located at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
It has 12 exam rooms and one treatment room.
Family medicine physicians Dr. Brent Thomason and Dr. Kyle Lemond will begin their practices in the new clinic.
Patient appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be scheduled at deaconess.com or by calling 812-853-6627.
Patients can also schedule with their individual provider via MyChart.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.