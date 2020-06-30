Nellie’s restaurant scales back to 50% capacity due to recent COVID-19 spike

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nellie’s Restaurant in Newburgh is scaling back their capacity.
The restaurant recently took to social media to say they will be going back to 50 percent capacity due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
They’re asking those who are waiting for a table to also wear a mask until they are seated.
Restaurant owners say they are in the process of getting dividers for their tables to keep everyone safe.
They also want to remind everyone that they are still delivering and doing online orders.
