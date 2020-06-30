WATCH LIVE: NAACP meeting with Evansville, Vanderburgh Co. leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NAACP President Gerald Arnold will meet with Evansville’s Mayor, Police Chief, Vanderburgh County Sheriff, and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Tuesday afternoon.
Watch it live here at 1:45 p.m.
Arnold says they will discuss issues related to community policing and possible future actions stemming from the recent killings of Black men and women by police across the country.
He says they will attempt to discuss how Evansville law enforcement will address these concerns locally.
Katie Tercek is at the meeting. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
