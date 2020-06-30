McGrath wins Democratic Senate nomination in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) -
One week after the highly-anticipated Kentucky Primary, Amy McGrath won the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in the Commonwealth, as first reported by 14 News Tuesday morning.
Results took seven days due to the abundance of mail-in ballots this year.
With 100% reporting, Amy McGrath had a slight advantage over fellow Democratic candidate Charles Booker. She pulled away with 45% of the votes, compared to Booker’s 43%.
The race had bounced back and forth for a week. It was even tied Tuesday morning, but just before noon, McGrath did take the Democratic nomination to face off against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.
McGrath put out a statement Tuesday afternoon:
"I'm humbled that Kentucky Democrats have nominated me to take on Mitch McConnell in the general election and can't wait to get started in sending him into retirement and finally draining the toxic Washington political swamp that he built.
I want to congratulate Charles Booker for his very impressive result, and also to Mike Broihier for stepping into this arena and making his passionate voice and ideas heard. I am proud to have competed against these men and, undoubtedly, doing so made me a better candidate. I hope I can rely on them for their help, guidance and advice for the fight ahead of us.
There is no doubt that Charles tapped into and amplified the energy and anger of so many who are fed-up with the status quo and are rightfully demanding long overdue action and accountability from our government and institutions. Sadly, our system is broken. We need to elect people who will have the courage to meaningfully tackle the socio-economic, legal and educational inequities that continue to prevent true equality in our country.
And I commend Mike, who has served his country and his commonwealth in so many ways—as a Marine, a farmer, a teacher and a candidate who was dedicated to representing each and every Kentuckian.
I am proud to have been in this race with these candidates. I look forward to seeking their help, guidance and advice for the bigger fight ahead of us.
While each of our experiences are unique, as a woman in the military, I had to repeatedly fight the establishment during my 20-year career. No one needs to convince me of the urgency to address the issues of equal pay and equal justice, affordable health care for all, real action on voting rights, and ending the corrosive grip that corporate special interests have on our federal government.
But there can be no removal of Mitch McConnell without unity. We must unify our Democratic family to make that happen, including those who didn't vote for me in the primary, and I intend, immediately, to start the dialogue necessary to bring us all together in our common cause for the general election. There is far too much at stake. The differences that separate Democrats are nothing compared to the chasm that exists between us and the politics and actions of Mitch McConnell. He's destroyed our institutions for far too long.
A year after showing the country that Kentucky won’t hesitate to replace an incompetent and unpopular incumbent Republican like Matt Bevin, let’s do it one more time.”
McGrath was originally thought to be the runaway for the nomination, but Booker quickly gained the support of leading national progressives. This resulted in a closer race than expected statewide -what McGrath called a “very impressive result.”
Across the Tri-State, McGrath lead Booker in every county, by 11% in Daviess County all the way to 33% in Webster County. In Henderson County, McGrath lead by 27% and by 31% in Union County, according to the Courier-Journal.
After Tuesday’s results, the Kentucky GOP released a statement of its own:
“Chuck Schumer’s hand-picked candidate Amy McGrath, who has called herself further to the left than anyone else in Kentucky, spent tens of millions of dollars to barely win a brutal and divisive Democrat Party primary,” Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen said. “Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, Senator McConnell, and Congressmen Hal Rogers, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, James Comer and Andy Barr all received overwhelming support. Kentucky Republicans are excited and unified behind our state and federal candidates – and committed to working towards another round of historic victories this November.”
