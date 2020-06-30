Leadership Everyone holds 25th Celebration of Leadership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leadership Everyone held its 25th Celebration of Leadership Tuesday evening.
The event honors local leaders for a variety of categories, including Spirit, Youth, Sportsmanship, Service and Education, among others.
Notable award winners including cMoe’s Children’s March in Evansville, which received the Willie Effie Thomas Diversity Award and Albion’s.
Primary Prevention Program, which received the Regional Impact Award.
For a full list of award winners, you can visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.