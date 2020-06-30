Huntingburg, Owensboro airports receive FAA grants

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Nearly $800 Million in Grants to 347 Airports in 46 States and 4 Territories. (Source: Federal Aviation Administration.)
By Matthew DeVault | June 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 11:49 AM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The US Transportation Secretary announced on Tuesday that nearly $800 million in grants will be going to 347 airports in 46 states, including two in the Tri-State.

Huntingburg and Owensboro will be receiving grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help with airport safety and infrastructure.

Huntingburg’s airport is set to receive over $4.4 million to extend and widen its runway.

In Kentucky, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will receive just over $863,000 to rehabilitate their runway as well as update their airport master plan.

