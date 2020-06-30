Friday After 5 searches for new executive director

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Friday After 5 has announced they’re searching for a new executive director.
The event - which won’t take place this year due to COVID-19 - began in 1997 with four concerts, and has since grown into a 16-week signature riverfront festival for the entire Tri-State.
Given the growth of Friday After 5 over the years and preparing for the 25th Anniversary next year, the board is searching for a leader to continue the growth and success of the signature riverfront festival.
“Any of our candidates that would be comfortable to come in and be that strong person that would take the reins and make Friday After 5, the 25th anniversary and forward, make it a strong festival and continue to grow it as we have with our community,” Chairman Francine Marseille said.
To find out more information, you can visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.