Flash Flood Watch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flooding is the main concern with more rain on the way. After a brief break, showers and thunderstorms return with high temps in the mid-80′s under mostly cloudy skies. Several rounds of showers and storms will prompt flooding concerns especially in areas that received 5-7 inches Saturday night through Sunday morning. Also, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with a threat for damaging winds and lightning.