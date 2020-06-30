Easterseals kicks off fundraiser to win car or cash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehab Center in Evansville kicked off their annual Cool Car, Cold Cash fundraiser.
New this year, the raffle will offer a choice of three grand prize options - a new 2020 Nissan Versa, a 24 month lease on a new 2020 Nissan Rogue, or $15,000 cash.
The money raised will help the non-profit provide therapy services to local children and adults.
“The folks that need those services need them now. You know a child who is trying to learn, to speak, or trying to take their first step, they need that therapist in their lives,” said Director of Marketing, Pam Kirk.
The raffle runs until August 19.
Tickets are $50 each or $100 for three.
They can be purchased by calling Easterseals. Learn more here.
The grand prize drawing will be August 21.
