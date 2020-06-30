On alert for flooding through Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the Tri-State remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Many locations received 2 or more inches of rain from last night through this afternoon, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through this evening.
Our temperatures have varied from the low 70s to low 80s across the Tri-State today due to the scattered rain. Overnight, we will likely fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s.
More showers and storms are possible Wednesday, but it looks like those will be more isolated. That means not everyone will see the rain Wednesday, but additional flooding may be possible for those who do. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon, but the humidity may make it feel like the lower 90s.
We transition to a drier weather pattern Thursday with mostly sunny skies taking over as we head into Independence Day weekend. However, typical, summertime, pop-up showers may be possible each afternoon due to the hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s each day from Thursday through early next week, but the heat index values will likely be in the mid 90s.
