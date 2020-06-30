Affidavit: Man arrested after meth found secured to his motorcycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing a dealing charge after detectives say he had several grams of meth secured to his motorcycle.
According to the arrest affidavit, over the past 13 months, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force has received several complaints of suspected drug activity at a home in the 1300 block of South Red Bank Road.
On Monday, detectives say 65-year-old Jerry Clayton left his home on a motorcycle.
Detectives say they eventually pulled Clayton over near the intersection of Virginia Street and Third Avenue after he turned without signaling.
After receiving consent to search the motorcycle, the detectives say they found a package wrapped in black electrical tape on the frame of the motorcycle near the motor.
They say inside that package was two different packages that contained meth and a magnet, which detectives say was used to secure the package to the frame of the motorcycle.
They say the weight of one package was 57.4 grams while the other weighed 10.8 grams.
After receiving a search warrant for Clayton’s home on South Red Bank Road, detectives say they found evidence that was used to package and distribute drugs.
Clayton is facing a dealing methamphetamine charge.
According to court records, Clayton has two previous convictions for dealing meth, one in Vanderburgh County and one in Posey County.
