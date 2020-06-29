YMCA learns staff member tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - YMCA says they recently learned that a staff member in its Childcare Services branch has tested positive for COVID-19.
At the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, the safety and well-being of members, staff and program participants continue to be a top priority.
Officials say when they reopened their facilities and restarting programs, they began numerous health and safety measures to protect everyone including:
- Daily temperature checks for members, program participants, and staff
- Installation of safeguarding equipment such as sneezeguards, hand-sanitizing stations, and required PPE for staff
- Thorough and ongoing cleaning protocols of equipment and program areas before and after use
- Limiting area capacities, maintaining small groups and enforcing social distancing
After learning an employee tested positive, the YMCA says they contacted the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Officials say they are following guidance to proactively shut down the specific site for two days to deep clean and disinfect.
Staff and families that may have been in contact with the staff member have been notified through contact tracing.
Officials with the YMCA say this exposure happened offsite, and the employee is now in quarantine and receiving treatment for his/her condition.
The YMCA plans to continue working with the health department and local physicians to determine the next few steps.
