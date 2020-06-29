Union Co. considering jail closure

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union Co. Judge Executive says he’s working on a detailed plan for what the possible closure of the Union County Jail would look like.
He says they’re considering the closure because of the expense it takes to fund it.
Fiscal Court would have to vote on the closure.
The Judge Executive says there no timeline yet on when or if it will come up for a vote.
There are currently 44 inmates in the Union County Jail.
