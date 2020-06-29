Sheriff: Suspect tries to run over law enforcement in Posey Co. roundup

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor says phase two of a drug round up led to three new arrests Monday morning.
It’s called “Operation Aftershock” and started as an undercover drug investigation last July.
There were a total of 20 warrants for drug-related offenses, including selling methamphetamine, heroin and synthetic marijuana.
Ten people were arrested in Phase one on May 26.
During Phase two Monday, arrest warrants were issued for the following suspects:
- Ranee S. Hogan, 39, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Tyler Englebright, 23, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in a Lookalike Substance, a Level 5 Felony
- Susan J. White, 54, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony
- Rasheen R. Middleton, 32, of Evansville, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor;
- Nicolas C. Alvarez, 26, of Newburgh, is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Heroin, a Level 3 Felony
- David K. Gronski, 25, of Newburgh, is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Heroin, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony
- David D. Flemming, 33, of Evansville, is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Heroin, a Level 3 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Desiree L. Coons, 30, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony
- Amy M. Ludlow, 32, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor
- Jeffrey A. Embrey, 33, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony.
Ranee S. Hogan, Desiree L. Coons and Amy M. Ludlow were all arrested Monday morning.
If anyone has information on the other suspects, you are asked to call Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320 immediately.
The sheriff says one suspect tried to run over a law enforcement officer Monday and got away.
“We split this operation into two phases to help reduce the amount of additional intakes while COVID-19 continues to spread,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. “For the safety and security of the other inmates in our facility, we are still taking precautionary measures to help ensure a healthy environment for all inmates. Although we are beginning to live normally, I simply do not want to chance spreading the virus within the jail. As I stated in Phase I, we are and will continue to fight against drugs which plague our communities, no matter what obstacle we face.”
Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers praised the work of law enforcement. “I’m grateful that no officers were harmed during the execution of this operation. Posey County is fortunate to have incredible men and women working in local law enforcement. This operation is another example of law enforcement agencies working together, as well as with the public, in an effort to achieve the common goal of removing illegal drugs and drug dealers from our community.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.