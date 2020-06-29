Red Cross starts COVID-19 antibody testing

Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross has started testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies
The Red Cross says it held a blood drive in honor of Mason Mileham on Monday in Mt. Vernon.
If you missed this blood drive but would still like to donate, you can at the Celebration of Freedom blood drive on July 6. Officials say there is an urgent need for blood.
The Red Cross says it hopes testing for COVID-19 antibodies will provide donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the virus.
Officials say antibody testing will show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. Officials say a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
