Pedestrian signs being installed at YMCA in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is expected to begin Monday for pedestrian signs outside of the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in downtown Evansville.
Those signs will be going up at Court and Sixth Street.
The signs are coming less than a year after a woman was hit by a car while crossing the street.
The concern stems from the YMCA moving locations next door. Now, instead of crossing Just Northwest Sixth Street, pedestrians also have to cross Court Street.
Fresh pavement stripping was added around the intersection after the YMCA’s new downtown location opened. A traffic study was also completed for the intersection of Northwest Sixth and Court Streets.
The study found that no stoplight was needed at the intersection because there wasn’t enough traffic. However, it did find that there was enough foot traffic outside the YMCA to warrant some pedestrian crossing signs.
The board of public works approved a ratified contract for the new pedestrian signals with Ragle Incorporated doing the work.
There will be four new pedestrian signs, three of which will be solar-powered and the other electrical.
The YMCA doesn’t know what the signs will look like because it’s a city project, but they are hoping they are flashing with neon colors to grab the attention of drivers in the area and to keep their members safe.
“Well, we’ve had people who are concerned, just walking across the street, cars going by,” said Johnathan Pope, President and CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. “There isn’t really a deterrent, anything for people to stop or slow down. So this is going to be an added benefit. Individuals will know that there’s a lot of traffic coming through in terms of foot traffic’s concerned.”
The project will cost around $60,000 and is funded through the city of Evansville.
There’s no word on what time that work is expected to start on Monday or how long the construction will last.
We will keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.