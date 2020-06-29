Owensboro has new pickleball courts

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro now has new pickleball courts.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong which can be played by two or four players with solid paddles using a wiffleball.
York Park previously had one tennis court. That court has been renovated into four pickleball courts.
“I think it’s great for the park, it’s great for the sport, it’s really starting to grow in Owensboro and the numbers of people who are playing, so I think you’ll see this park with a lot more activity and people visiting and a lot more pride as well,” President RCPC Paula Hayden said.
