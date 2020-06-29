1 new COVID-19 death in Perry Co., new cases in 5 local Indiana counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 45,228 total confirmed positive cases and 2,432 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 44,930 total confirmed positive cases and 2,427 deaths.
Locally, officials in Perry County say another patient of a long term care facility died Sunday, bringing that county’s total of COVID-19 related deaths to eight.
They also report one additional case.
The coronavirus map shows seven new cases in Vanderburgh County, four more cases in Warrick County, one new case in Posey County, and four new cases in Gibson County.
OptumServe Health Services has a new testing site in Dubois County.
It’s at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building on Clay Street in Jasper.
Hours and days of operation are Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The site will then be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following weeks.
You can register by appointment only online or by phone at 888-634-1116. The number is only for those without internet access.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 407 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 258 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 194 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 120 cases, 8 deaths
- Posey Co. - 30 cases
- Gibson Co. - 36 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 30 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
