Man hurt in Owensboro bypass crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriffs deputies responded to an accident with injuries Monday morning on the Wendell Ford Expressway.
It happened around 9:30 a.m.
Deputies say 25-year-old James Calhoun of Owensboro lost control of his car on the bypass entrance going westbound.
Officials tell us Calhoun was sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
He was the only person in the car.
One lane of the bypass was closed for a short time.
Deputies say that’s now back open.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.