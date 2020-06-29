Man hurt in Owensboro bypass crash

June 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 5:39 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriffs deputies responded to an accident with injuries Monday morning on the Wendell Ford Expressway.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say 25-year-old James Calhoun of Owensboro lost control of his car on the bypass entrance going westbound.

Officials tell us Calhoun was sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

He was the only person in the car.

One lane of the bypass was closed for a short time.

Deputies say that’s now back open.

