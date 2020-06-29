KY unemployment office holding in-person services in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Staff members with Kentucky’s unemployment office are providing in-person assistance for those who still haven’t received help with their unemployment claims.
These in-person services are being held starting Monday at the Owensboro Community and Technical College on 4800 New Hartford Rd. Office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People seeking unemployment assistance must schedule an appointment and bring two forms of identification to verify their identity.
Limited spots are available right now.
