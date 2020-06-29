Henderson city parks to reopen

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City parks in Henderson are set to open Monday for the first time in months.
The city’s parks and recreation department says they’re reopening the parks under Governor Andy Beshear’s guidance.
Now playgrounds and outdoor basketball courts are open to the public.
They do have signs up reminding others to continue to social distance. Masks are also recommended but not required.
Officials say the weight room at the John F. Kennedy Center has also reopened for one-hour sessions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You will have to get your temperature checked before entering and masks must be worn to and from the building.
The spraygound at East End Park is also expected to open Monday, but Atkinson Park Pool will remain closed this season.
All city playgrounds in Owensboro are also opening Monday. Combest pool will also open for the season.
Madisonville City Park will be opening Monday under Kentucky State guidelines. Only 89 people will be allowed in the pool area at a time.
Officials are still working to determine what hours the pool will be open.
Mayor Cotton says he wants everybody to have fun and be patient with the staff and the new guidelines.
According to the city’s Facebook page, they are still hiring lifeguards for the summer.
