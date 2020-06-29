Double murder suspect appeared in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused in the shooting on east Chandler Avenue made her first court appearance on Monday.
24-year-old Siddigga Allen is charged with two counts of murder after police say she admitted to shooting her mother and sister.
Officers responded to the home around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. They say they found 53-year-old Bobbie Rice on the ground with a bullet wound.
Police say they later found the body of 23-year-old Whitney Allen inside the home. She also had been shot.
According to court documents, Siddigga Allen told police she was mad at the two victims and believed they had stolen her checks. Police say she admitted to shooting both of them saying they were her foster mother and foster sister.
Neighbors in the area say this is uncommon.
One woman says she was in the area that morning and hung around to console the family of those victims.
”Our neighborhood is a neighborhood of faith,” said Vicki Rouse. “And we will continue to surround each other with love. And let them know that this could have happened to anybody, and not ostracise anybody. But our faith will get us through.”
Allen is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. She is set to appear in court again on Thursday.
