1 dead after Sunday night shooting, OPD investigating

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
OPD says officers responded to Hanning Lane just after 11 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.
Officers say they found a 49-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot to his abdomen.
Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Authorities ask for anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
