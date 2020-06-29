1 dead after Sunday night shooting, OPD investigating

1 dead after Sunday night shooting, OPD investigating
Owensboro Police warns of phone scam
June 29, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT - Updated June 29 at 9:57 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.

OPD says officers responded to Hanning Lane just after 11 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Officers say they found a 49-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot to his abdomen.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities ask for anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.