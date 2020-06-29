Combest Pool in Owensboro reopens

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Combest Pool in Owensboro is officially open. Earlier this month, city officials said the pool would reopen but with a few changes, including following CDC guidelines for pools.
They’re asking people waiting in line or on the deck area to maintain a six-foot social distance.
One parent 14 News spoke with was excited for the children.
“These kids have been tied up in the house for months. They gotta get all that energy out, and the pool is a great way to do that,” Christina Phelps said.
Employees are keeping tables and facilities cleaned and sanitized.
