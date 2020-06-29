Alert for flooding Tuesday, hot & humid through Independence Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible flooding tomorrow. Some locations picked up five inches of rain over the weekend, and most of the Tri-State will likely get another 1 to 2 inches tonight through Wednesday with the heaviest rainfall expected Tuesday. That additional rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Although most of the rain is expected on Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible this evening and through the overnight hours. Severe storms are not expected, but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low 70s overnight.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout the day. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will only make it into the mid 80s. However, the heat index values will likely climb to around 90°.
Scattered rain chances continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but it looks like the rain Wednesday may not be as widespread. As a result, the temperatures will likely climb a little higher, breaking into the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
Heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main concerns with any storms Tuesday and Wednesday, but an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts cannot be completely ruled out either day.
Our rain chances taper off Thursday, and mostly sunny skies return for the end of the week. High temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s from Thursday through Independence Day weekend. Under those hot and humid conditions, isolated showers and storms may pop up each afternoon, but most of us will probably stay dry.
