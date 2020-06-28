Vanderburgh Co. hits 400 positive cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
The health department reports 44,930 total positive cases and 2,427 new deaths.
That is up from 44,575 new positive cases and 2,424 total deaths reported Saturday.
OptumServe Health Services has a new testing site in Dubois County. It will be at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building on Clay Street in Jasper.
Hours and days of operation are Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The site will then be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following weeks.
You can register by appointment only online or by phone at 888-634-1116. The number is only for those without internet access.
The map shows new cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson Counties.
According to the Vanderburgh County Dashboard, 340 people have recovered.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 400 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 258 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 190 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 118 cases, 7 deaths
- Posey Co. - 29 cases
- Gibson Co. - 32 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 30 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
