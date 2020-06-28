Storm floods several roads across the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - An early morning storm passes through the Tri-State, bringing heavy rain and flooding to several of our area counties.
According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, Daviess County is under a flash flood warning until 1:15 p.m.
The fiscal court’s post states areas of the county have received between 4 and 6 inches of rain in the past 18 hours.
Harmonie State Park says Rush Creek is currently flooded, and the water is moving fast over the road.
Officials state campers should remain in the campground. Park officials state campground hosts are making contact with campers about the situation.
14 News saw two cars partially submerged at Ray Becker Parkway.
The Henderson Police Department warns the public of flooded roadways across the county.
The Henderson Fire Department says this can happen to anyone. They say they responded to an accident where an individual was attempting to turn around due to a flooded street but did not realize the water was high enough to cover a small drainage channel.
The fire department states water continued to rise and eventually entered the vehicle.
Vectren is working on restoring power to more than 600 customers in Evansville. The majority of the power outage is reported in the area Upper Mt. Vernon Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Vectren says in following replies they do not know how long it will take to bring power back.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says the county is experiencing “extreme flooding” and advises the public to be prepared if you have to go out.
