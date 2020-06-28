EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. All counties in western Kentucky under Flash Flood Warnings until 8:45 p.m. Record rainfall late Saturday night through Sunday…3-6 inches…collapsing daily rainfall records that have been on the books since 1900. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy lows in the mid-70′s.