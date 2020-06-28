Record Rainfall

Hotter Monday

By Byron Douglas | June 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 3:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. All counties in western Kentucky under Flash Flood Warnings until 8:45 p.m. Record rainfall late Saturday night through Sunday…3-6 inches…collapsing daily rainfall records that have been on the books since 1900. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy lows in the mid-70′s.

Monday, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sultry with the highest heat index (95-102) since last summer. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

Tuesday, another round or two of slow moving thunderstorms. Projected rainfall 1-2 inches.

Alert Days:

Monday…heat index 95-102. Close to the criteria for a Heat Advisory.

Tuesday…additional rain and thunderstorms. Another Flash Flood Watch likely.

