EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. All counties in western Kentucky under Flash Flood Warnings until 8:45 p.m. Record rainfall late Saturday night through Sunday…3-6 inches…collapsing daily rainfall records that have been on the books since 1900. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy lows in the mid-70′s.
Monday, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sultry with the highest heat index (95-102) since last summer. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.
Tuesday, another round or two of slow moving thunderstorms. Projected rainfall 1-2 inches.
Alert Days:
Monday…heat index 95-102. Close to the criteria for a Heat Advisory.
Tuesday…additional rain and thunderstorms. Another Flash Flood Watch likely.
