Man shot, killed in Jefferson Square Park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in Jefferson Square Park has been identified.
Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, was pronounced dead in the park shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
A second person was also injured in the shooting and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.
Since the shooting, LMPD has prohibited tents and overnight stay at the park.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.