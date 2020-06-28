KSP searching for ‘Smokin’ Sock Bandit’ in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is seeking the public’s assistance to help catch a thief.
Troopers say a man broke through the front door at a Hillbilly’s store overnight in Owensboro on Saturday.
KSP officials are calling him the “Smokin’ Sock Bandit” and they say he took cigarettes, along with anything he could grab in less than one minute.
If anyone happens to know the individual shown in the surveillance footage or have any information on the theft, please contact KSP by calling 270-826-3312.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.