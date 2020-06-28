KSP searching for ‘Smokin’ Sock Bandit’ in Owensboro

The "Smokin' Sock Bandit" is on the loose! We need your help!



This glass-boxing thief did a TKO on the front door at Hillbilly's store in O'boro last night



He stole cigarettes and practically anything else he could grab in less than a min



Know him? 270.826.3312@kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/luQpNMcn7k