Showers & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour this afternoon which will create waves and impact small water craft. Showers and thunderstorms developing…mainly late tonight and early Sunday.
There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. With a lack of June rainfall, the National Weather Service will hold off on the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch. However, slow moving storms will provide efficient rainfall with minor flooding possible.
Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely early under mostly cloudy skies. Becoming partly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80′s to 90-degrees. The highest heat index to date of 95-100.
