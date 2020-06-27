Police: Suspect kills 2, crashes vehicle while leaving scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says two people are dead after a suspect shot them and fled the scene.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms shots fired run to the 1000 block of east Chandler. They say the call came in just after 8:30 a.m.
According to EPD, a witness saw the suspect shoot one victim in front of the residence and flee the scene in a blue minivan.
EPD says the suspect crashed while fleeing the area at the 1100 block of Bellemeade.
Authorities state the incident is family-related.
The suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story, and we will update it when more information is available.
