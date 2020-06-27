LST 325 Museum and Visitors Center opens at new location in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The brand new LST 325 Museum and Visitors Center opened up along Riverside Drive on Saturday morning.
Organizers have spent the last several weeks making final touches to the inside of the welcome center.
A couple of weeks ago, the LST 325 moved to its new location across from Tropicana Evansville.
Saturday was also the first day the ship reopened for public tours.
14 News spoke with one guest, who toured the ship for the very first time.
“I think it’s a way better location,” Austin Fields said. “It makes sense. It’s here with all the traffic, it’s next to the casino and it brings in all of the tourists. It’s a really great inclusion to the waterfront. Just being a few 100 yards from the actual shipyard is also another great addition to the history of it.”
“They’re just going on about how great it is, and it’s nice to hear that,” LST 325 board member Chris Donahue said. “A lot of effort on the city’s part and everybody else’s part to make this happen.”
LST organizers say they encourage guests to wear masks, but they are not required.
