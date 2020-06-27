ISDH: Perry Co. has 2 COVID-19 deaths, new cases in several counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
The map shows 44,575 new positive cases and 2,424 total deaths.
That’s up from 44,140 total confirmed positive cases and 2,403 deaths.
OptumServe Health Services has a new testing site in Dubois County. It will be at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building on Clay Street in Jasper.
Hours and days of operation are Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The site will then be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following weeks.
You can register by appointment only online or by phone at 888-634-1116. The number is only for those without internet access.
The Dubois County Health Department reports three new positive cases. 229 people have recovered in the county.
Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer and Gibson Counties.
The map shows six people are dead in Perry County due to COVID-19.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 388 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 258 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 185 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 118 cases, 6 deaths
- Posey Co. - 28 cases
- Gibson Co. - 31 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 30 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
