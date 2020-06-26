YWCA Evansville hosting virtual ‘Safe at Home Gala’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - YWCA Evansville has completely scratched the date for its annual gala, dubbing this year’s event the “Safe at Home Gala.”
This event is virtual - taking place whenever, wherever, with a dress code of whatever.
After the organization’s funding was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the YWCA is reaching out to the public for donations to help bridge its funding gap.
Donations made to the YWCA Evansville “Safe at Home Gala” will go towards a domestic violence shelter, emergency housing, sober living program and summer outreach to at-risk girls.
