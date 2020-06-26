VCSO: Multiple people injured in car crash on Wortman Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials report a car crash involving multiple injuries recently occurred in Vanderburgh County.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the 300 block of Wortman Road on Friday night. The call originally came in around 9:45 p.m.
Dispatch officials confirm Vectren was called to the scene to deal with fallen power lines caused by the crash.
The roadway is currently closed at this time.
