SUV flips after hitting power pole

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital, after an SUV flipped onto its side.
It happened on Peerless Road near Huckleberry Lane in Vanderburgh County just after 2 a.m. Friday.
Deputies say the SUV was headed south on Peerless, when it hit a utility pole and a mailbox before landing on its side.
Our crew on the scene says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Vectren was called out to the scene to check on that utility pole.
It’s not believed power is being impacted in that area.
